Mardi Gras Flotilla Pirates to storm Perdido Key Feb. 18 Free fish-fry & food at Perdido Bay Seafood Docks during parade

The Perdido Key based Pirates of Lost Treasure will be on the water for their annual Mardi Gras Flotilla on Saturday, Feb. 18. The pillage begins at 10:45 a.m. from Holiday Harbor Marina, passes by the Sunset Grille and travels to the Perdido Key Oyster Bar. The parade of boats will then u-turn and continue the shower of beads at the Perdido Bay Seafood docks, where owners Johnny and Joi Hatfield will be hosting a customer appreciation party with a free fish-fry and other assorted munchies during and after the parade. The historic P.B. Seafood docks are located directly under the Pensacola shore of the Perdido Key Bridge. The flotilla will continue to Galvez Landing before heading west up Ole River, storming the docks along Ole River. The flotilla ends with raids of the beaches at the Flora-Bama dock and a pillage of the Ole River Oyster Bar. The victory party follows at The Flora-Bama. Entry fee for boats is $25. Call 850-390-0265 or email perdidoreef@gmail.com for more info. The party continues across Perdido Key Dr. at the Flora-Bama for a victory party with live music and $5 red beans & rice. The Awards for Most Spirited Crew, Most Original Theme, and Best Decorated Boat – $100 prize for each category – will be announced at 2:30 p.m. from the Flora-Bama Dome Stage. Sunset Grille will begin serving $2 coffee or hot chocolate, along with $4 bloody mary and $3 mimosa specials beginning at 9 a.m.