Mirams Seek Parade Participants

Let the Good Times Roll with the Mystical Order of Mirams Mardi Gras Parade on Friday, March 1 @ 6:30 p.m. on the Orange Beach route. Organizations looking for something fun to do during the Mardi Gras season can help the Mirams give back to the community that does so much for all of us. Email Julia at MustangJuJu@hotmail.com for more info. There is no registration fee.