Perdido Veterans Day Party Nov. 11 at Galvez Landing

A full day of music and mullet are on the schedule at The Perdido Veterans Day Party on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Galvez Landing on Innerarity Point.will be held

The salute to the troops will include music, food, the Mullet Masters Rodeo and The Mullet Gun Shoot-Out. Also planned is a cast net throwing competition. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. Mullet and another fish selections will be offered beginning at 11 a.m. Music begins at 2 p.m. with Classic June Band (pictured), a local band that features five band members ages 15 to 17. The local veterans fundraiser is presented courtesy of the Coastal Lifestyle and Hub Stacey’s at the Point. Galvez Landing is located at 5851 Galvez Rd. in Pensacola.