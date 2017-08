Pirates of Lost Treasure Car Wash Aug. 26 at The Sports Bar

Krewe members from Pirates of Lost Treasure will be washing cars at the Perdido Sports Bar, located at 13583 Perdido Key Drive, on Saturday, August 26 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Come out and support the Pirates and enjoy a cool beverage at the Perdido Sports Bar patio as your vehicle is washed by a pirate! Donations only! Argh! More info: 850-221-0737.