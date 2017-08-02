Sand Sea & Spirit Retreat Sept. 9-19 in Orange Beach

The Sand Sea and Spirit Retreat will celebrate its 27th year of sharing ways of keeping self and community healthy and balanced from Sept. 9-19 from its headquarters at Phoenix VI and various other venues (including the beach) around Orange Beach.

A long list of presenters will share wisdom and experience about topics ranging from wholesome nutrition, healing modalities, T’ai Chi, meditation, yoga, reiki and massage to diet and diverse modalities.

The premise behind the retreat is to help attendees find a balance of body, mind and spirit through a holistic approach to life.

The retreat will include opportunities for creative expression through watercolor, crafting jewelry and making masks. Daily entertainment includes some of the finest singers and songwriters in the country.

A diverse group of vendors will offer crystals, hand crafted jewelry and artisan crafts. Holistic practitioners such as massage therapists, reiki masters and aromatherapists will also share their gifts and talents.

Even though this is a ten-day event, participants can customize their experience from one class, one day, to the entire event.

“By finding our unique balance in our own personal reality, we can then return to our life path/purpose revitalized and refreshed,’’ said event coordinator Karen Rollins, who has facilitated Sand Sea and Spirit since 2009.

For more retreat info, contact Rollins at 337-794-0062, or sandseaandspirit@gmail.com or visit SandSeaAndSpirit.com. Condo Reservations are made directly with Brett Robinson Reservations at brett-robinson.com. Condo reservations may also be made 24/7 by calling 800-221-0258. Pictured: Group photo from a past retreat.