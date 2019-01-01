SBCT has plays, fests & galas planned in early 2019

This will be a busy year at South Baldwin Community Theatre in Gulf Shores, with Arsenic and Old Lace set to open its two weekend run on Jan. 4 and fundraisers slated in both January and February.

Arsenic and Old Lace opens Jan. 3

Scheduled Jan. 3, 4 & 5 and Jan. 10, 11 & 12 & at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 at 2 p.m., Arsenic and Old Lace was written by Joseph Kesselring in 1939 and has since become a theatrical comedy classic. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students. In the play, Mortimer Brewster gets to visit his sweet spinster aunts to announce his engagement. Mortimer’s family has a bit of a mad gene. His brother believes he is Teddy Roosevelt and his great-grandfather used to scalp Indians for pleasure. But his world is turned upside down when he realizes that his dear aunts have been poisoning lonely old men for years! When Mortimer’s maniacal brother, Jonathan. (who strangely now resembles Boris Karloff) returns on the night that the aunts were planning to bury the newest victim, Mortimer must rally to help his aunts and protect his fiancé — all while trying to keep his own sanity.

Climbing The Ladder Gala Jan. 25

Enjoy an evening of fun, food and entertainment at SBT’s Climbing The Ladder gala event benefiting the new costume department on Friday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Help SBCT climb the ladder to success by bidding for delightful items and services, register to vote for costume fashion show, queen, and you might even take home a world-famous Gee’s Bend wall-quilt. Donors will receive their name on a beautiful plaque to be displayed permanently at SBCT. Tickets are $20 each or $30 per couple.

Radio Theatre Festival Feb. 23

The Radio Theatre Festival, scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, is a return to the Golden Age of radio, a time when the good guys were good, the bad guys were bad, and the jokes had to be genuinely funny. Local actors will perform these shows live, just as they were performed back in the day. You’ll cheer when frontier justice prevails. You’ll ride the edge of your seat as the intrigue builds. You’ll laugh at a couple who can’t go a single night without a fight. Tickets are $10 per show or $25 for all three shows.

RadioTheatre Festival Schedule