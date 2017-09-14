Sept. 14-16 Wharf Uncorked is a foodie’s delight

The Wharf Uncorked Food & Wine Festival will bring a dynamic roster of culinary talent from the Gulf Coast and beyond Sept. 14-16 at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Chefs will serve samples of their signature dishes, demonstrate their skills and compete for the ultimate prize.

The three-day experience will begin with a VIP kickoff and Chef Showdown on Thursday, Sept. 14 and peak with the Grand Tasting on Sept. 16 when The Wharf Entertainment District will be lined with vendors serving more than 100 labels of wines, craft beer, spirits and small bites.

Participating Grand Tasting restaurants include: Bayes Southern Bar & Grill; Blue Water BBQ Company; Cobalt; Cosmo’s • Driftwood Steakhouse • Fisher’s at Orange Beach Marina; Flora Bama Yacht Club; Ginny Lane Bar & Grill; GT’s On The Bay; Luna’s Eat & Drink; Master Joe’s; Ronin Sushi Bar; Villaggio Grille; Voyagers; Wolfe Bay Lodge.

During the Grand Tastingguests will have the opportunity to cast a vote for their favorite dish, and the night will close with a ceremony of awards. Again this year, The Wharf Uncorked champion will be an automatic Elite Qualifier for the World Food Championships in November back at The Wharf.

In addition, there will be a luxury yacht walk, book signings, vendor booths, both live and silent auctions benefitting Make-AWish and a high-end wine sampling tent.

Pictured: Donny Rouse CEO, Rouses Market; Pete Blohme, Owner/Chef, Panini Pete’s Cafe’; Chris Kelly of Driftwood, Chris Sherrill of SALT, Brody Olive of Perdido Beach Resort; the event’s Make-A-Wish Foundation Auction House.