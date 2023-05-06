Perdido Key Music Fest May 6-7 at Playa Del Rio

The Beachbilly Foundation & Sandy Roots will host the Perdido Key Music Fest on May 6-7 at Playa del Rio RV Resort (above), located at 16990 Perdido Key Dr. on Perdido Key. Free parking for the event is in the gravel lot behind the Snappy Foods.

Sunday’s line-up includes a musician appreciation jam session from noon ‘til 2 p.m. All singers, songwriters and musicians that play one song will receive a free pass for the day and a fest t-shirt. Also, PKMF will donate $25 to the Frank Brown Foundation for Music in their name.

Festival Passes can be purchased at PerdidoKeyMusicFestival.com and daily fest updates will be posted on Facebook. Tickets are $50 for a 1-day pass and $100 for a 2-day pass (Reserved VIP seating is $200 for a 2-day pass). Boat Slips are available for rent. More than $25K worth of swag has already been donated for the fest charity auction/raffle. Cocamoke Smoke BBQ and Beachin’ Eats will be onsite. And there will be a beverage tent. (no outside cooloers). Fairhope Hemp will also have a booth, and there will be a merch pavilion loaded with fest and band items.

“We want our local music community and family to come together, enjoy the festival and help raise money for charity,’’ said event founder/director Mark McBride.

Perdido Key Music Fest Schedule

Saturday, May 6

1:00 to 3:00 – Johnny Hayes Band

3:15 to 5:15 – Dark Waters Project

5:30 to 7:30 – Royal Horses

8:00 to 10:00 – Glen Templeton

Sunday, May 7

12:00 to 2:00 – Songwriter Appreciation Jam Session

2:15 to 4:15 – Jenna McClelland Band

4:30 to 6:30 – River Dan

6:45 to 8:15 – Kyle Coulahan & Special Guests

8:30 to 10:30 – Tyler Livingston & The Absolutes