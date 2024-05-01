A Streetcar Named Desire May 10-12 & 17-19 at SBCT

South Baldwin Community Theatre will present its production of A Streetcar Named Desire May 10-12 and May 17-19. Friday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and the Saturday and Sunday matinees start at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. South Baldwin Community Theater is located at 2022 West 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721.

Tennessee William’s classic Southern-Gothic play dramatizes the experiences of Blanche DuBois, a former Southern belle who, after encountering a series of personal losses, leaves her once-prosperous situation to move into a shabby apartment in New Orleans rented by her younger sister Stella and brother-in-law Stanley.

Pictured: Rehearsals for SBCT’s Streetcar Named Desire.