Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will host eight one-week camps

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Summer Camp 2023 will feature eight week-long sessions, beginning the week of June 5-9 and concluding the week of July 31- August 4. (No camp will be held the week of July 4). Day Camp is available for four age groups (K-1, 2-3, 4-5, 6-8). Grade levels are listed as rising (the grade your camper will be entering in Fall 2023).

Camp hours are 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and extended childcare is available from 7:30 a.m. ‘til 5:30 p.m. Registration ends May 12, 5 pm. Register online at ZooCamp.givesmart.com. Cost is $225 per session, and there is a $25 discount for zoo members. Registration includes day-camp attendance, two camp t-shirts, a reusable water bottle, and daily snack. Campers bring their own lunch.

“Our zoo staff is excited to help our young campers explore and learn about animal life here at the Zoo, in a safe, supervised environment,’’ said Jessica Herboth, curator of learning and innovative programminmg at the zoo. “We love to make learning fun and can’t wait to share information about wildlife and conservation of our natural world and what it takes to work with animals.’’

Campers will learn information based around the camp’s theme, have up-close and hands-on experiences and create take-home crafts. Email zoocamp@algulfcoastzoo.org for more info.

Exciting news! The City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources Department on Wednesday finished installing an ADA beach access mat at Gulf State Park’s Cotton Bayou Beach Access east ramp! Thanks to our partners Mobile Bay National Estuary Program, Gulf State Park, Mobi-mat, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for this much-needed addition to the city.