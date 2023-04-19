Bon Secour’s St. Peter’s monthly fish-frys start on May 4

Historic St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Bon Secour will begin hosting its monthly summer fishfries on May 4 from 5-7 p.m. A hugely popular monthly community event, the fish fries will also be held on the beautiful St. Peter’s campus on June 1, July 6, August 3, September and October 5. Fried fish plates are available for dine-in or take-out. Cost is $12. St. Peter’s is located on the corner of County Rd.10 & County Rd. 49 at 6270 County Road 10. For more info, visit stpetersbonsecour.com or call 251-949-6254.