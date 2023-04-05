Bunny drops into ‘Bama April 8

The Flora-Bama will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt & Kids’ Fun Day on Saturday, April 8. There will be over 5,000 eggs hidden in the beautiful white sandy beaches behind the iconic lounge on the state line. There is no charge and the egg hunt is divided among four different age categories to ensure fair hunting for the kids.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with crafts, games, and face painting for the kids. The Easter egg hunt begins at noon (Visitors are reminded to bring their own baskets). The Easter Bunny will drop/hop/skydive in to greet children of all ages at 12:30 p.m. And Mr. Big Ears will be hanging around in the tent area taking pictures with the kids beginning at 1 p.m. The ‘Bama is located on the Gulf at the Fl-Al state line.