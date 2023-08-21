Canal Rd. roundabout should be completed before Labor Day

Project will eliminate backups from left turns into businesses

By John Mullen

The roundabout portion of the widening of Canal Road from State Route 161 to Wilson Boulevard will likely be complete before Labor Day said Community Development Director Kit Alexander.

“We hope to have it fully functional by the end of August,” Alexander said at the Aug. 15 joint council work/regular session. “We’ve paved all the way down to Wilson. We still have culverts and driveways to put in, but they’re making great progress. It’s a change from a few weeks ago. We’re very happy too so how busy they are.”

While some citizens have complained this isn’t a traditional roundabout, Alexander readily agreed and reiterated the purpose behind placing it there.

“A lot of people have called my office asking why that roundabout is not located at an intersection and they feel like that roundabout has no purpose,” Alexander said. “But they affect that left turn movements. This is what is known as a limited-access roundabout and the effect that those left turn movements were having was basically clogging up our pinch point that has the greatest negative effect on our traffic moving onto and off of the island. It’s going to be greatly beneficial.”

Mayor Tony Kennon has also heard his fair share of criticisms of the roundabout but once again explained it is to stop traffic from backing up when people turn east on Canal Road and try to make left turns across the road to points on the north side. There will be a median from State Route 161 to the roundabout except for a cut-through to Callaway Drive for the northern entrance to the Justice Center.

“For those who don’t know it is there to make U-turns to come back to GT’s, Magnolia Place and Doc’s to eliminate left turns when you’re headed toward Bear Point. That was backing traffic up into the intersection which is completely fouling up our phasing during the summer when traffic was backed up in every direction. We have one bug to work out on where we’re going to make the westbound U-turn but we’re working on that now.”

A few finishing touches are needed at the roundabout, including an irrigation system to water the grass and other landscaping going in the median and roundabout.

“They’ve gotten all the red stamped concrete in,” Alexander said. “After they get all of that completed then we’ll be filling in that median that’s from the roundabout to 161 to prevent the left turn movement. I believe that they have completed all the bores that they need (for irrigation lines). They’re going to put them in for the interim until we decide what we’re going to put in that roundabout, it’s going to be sodded. So, we still have a lot of decision-making as to what we want to do in there. It’s very exciting.”

During regular session, council:

• Approved paying out $1.6 million to various vendors for purchases or services for the city.

• Approved a liquor license for Fairfield Inn and Suites behind the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

• Approved a liquor license for China Dragon in the Rouses shopping center.

• Authorized a contract with McCollough Architecture for services.

• Adopted a city transportation plan for 2024.

• Extended a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for nuisance wildlife control services.

• Changed the planned unit development ordinance for the Buena Vista Luxury RV resort to allow for an outdoor kitchen. There was a first reading of the ordinance and a public hearing.

• Passed an ordinance appointing members to the Board of Adjustment including Linda Bradley, Greg Kennedy, Ryan Beebe, David DiChiara and McGee Scarbrough.

• During the work session, the council discussed:

• Reappointing Susan Boggs to the board of directors of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism.

• An agreement with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for the city to provide permitting, regulating, monitoring and inspection services at a cost of $37,950. ADEM will reimburse the city.

• Amending the city’s procurement policy as related to Restore Act funds being administered by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the north sewer force main sewer upgrade project.

• Authorizing the execution of a subaward grant agreement with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation for the removal and recycling of large-scale marine debris caused by Hurricane Sally in the amount of $367,959.44.

• A resolution authorizing a contract with Watermark Design Group for architectural services.

• A resolution authorizing a contract Watermark Design Group to provide design, bid, and construction administration services for roof replacement at the Justice Center due to damage from the April 10, 2021 hailstorm in the amount of $75,800.

• A resolution authorizing a contract McCollough Architecture to provide design services for an event pavilion at the Coastal Arts Center for $13,500.