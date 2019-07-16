Dr. Salls to sign copies of “Live and Love To Be 100” July 27

Another 100th birthday party for Dr. Don Salls, which will include a book signing for Don’s book, “Live And Love To Be `100,’’ will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Page & Pallette (32 South Section St.) in Fairhope. The book’s premise is that cellular health is the key to long life. And you control your cellular Health through the daily living choices you make. The book includes handy 160 daily living tips for living a longer, more vital life, in one pocket volume, including these tidbits:

Did you know?

• The magic fiber in Fruit flushes carcinogens from your body.

• Improve the fiber level of bread by toasting it.

• Root vegetables (celery and beets) increase your body’s reserve of stay young nucleic acids.

• Walking might be the best way to prevent senility.

• Vitamin E can help prevent premature aging, which gets its start at the cellular level.

• Forty percent of all fatal heart attacks may be caused by coronary spasms related to magnesium deficiency. For magnesium, drink pineapple juice or eat brown rice.