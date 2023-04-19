Earth Day at Learning Center is April 22

Family event will celebrate Gulf State Park’s nine ecosystems

A celebration of Earth’s most precious resource – Our Great Outdoors – during Earth Day 2023 at The Learning Center at Gulf State Park (20249A State Park Rd. in Gulf Shores). on Saturday, April 22.

Join the Learning Center staff for a fun, hands-on day of activities, games, and initiatives highlighting Gulf State Park’s nine ecosystems. The 100 Miles Challenge kicks off at 9 a.m. and displays will include archeology and artifacts, live animal ambassadors, organic gardening and composting, archery and fishing, nature arts & crafts and shores birds.

There will also be a scavenger hunt and entertainment at the adjacent Woodside Restaurant from noon – 4 p.m. with the Justin Colvard Band. Southern Prohibition Brewing will host a beer tasting at the restaurant from 1-3 p.m. More info: 251-923-3101 or vkeyser@learningcampusgsp.com.

The Learning Campus is sited on 16 acres of upland forest at Gulf State Park, adjacent to park headquarters, used the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building rating system to measure building performance in terms of sustainable site development, water conservation, energy conservation, the creation of healthy indoor environments, and wise material use. It is the gold standard of green buildings and was critical to validating Gulf State Park’s status as a true eco-tourism destination.