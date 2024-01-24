Foley firefighters Snyder & Taylor complete intense training program

The city of Foley recently recognized firefighters David Snyder and Lee Taylor for completing the rigourous Alabama Fire College smoke diver training course and earning the Director’s Awards. Foley Public Safety Director David Wilson said fewer than 1% of state firefighters have completed the intense 60-hour training program.

“This achievement is worthy and the recipient is most deserving of the directors award,” Wilson said.

Robert Rowland, Gulf Shores Fire Department chief of operations, worked with Foley on the program. He said many firefighters begin preparing for the course a year in advance, long before they know if their application will be approved. He said that in the five-day course, firefighters have to learn to deal with challenging conditions that are beyond ordinary situations.

“What this class is best for is preparing you for when that call isn’t routine. It pushes you to where you probably didn’t know you could go,” Rowland said. “David and Lee did a tremendous job representing the Foley Fire Department, city of Foley.”

“The effort that our guys go through to make sure that they train and equip themselves mentally and physically. I appreciate what they do and what we’re able to do to equip them to do that,” Fire Chief Joey Darby said. “Last year, we had a major increase in our training budget and that is already paying dividends with a lot of classes, so I appreciate the support in doing that,” Darby said. “We’re continuing that in this budget year and that’s something we’re going to continue for years to come to focus on equipping these folks mentally and physically, so thank you for that.”

The smoke diver training course is designed to help firefighters sharpen their skills and learn techniques through realistic training.

The Alabama Fire College’s course includes multiple aspects of firefighting. Students participate in physically and mentally taxing exercises in multiple environments. Each day begins with a fitness event, which is followed by drills, field evolutions and scenarios that include heat, smoke and live fire training.

Most of the course takes place on the drill field in full protective gear.