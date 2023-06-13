Four Makos & Dolphin Conner Gehr are 1st team All-State

Four players from the three time state champion Orange Beach Makos softball team have earned spots on the Alabama Sportswriters All-State first team.

In addition, Gulf Shores High School’s Conner Gehr, a junior infielder, was named first team All-State in Class 5A baseball.

Orange Beach’s first-team Class 4A players are sophomore infielder Daigle Wilson, sophomore pitcher K.G. Favors, freshman catcher Ava Hodo, freshman utility player Teagan Revette.

Gulf Shores High School catcher Tia Titi, a junior, earned 2nd team Class 5A honors. Fairhope pitcher Ryley Harrison was named the Class 7A Player of the Year and her teammate, junior infielder Jesslyn Gordon, was Honorable Mention.

Other South Baldwin all-staters included Fairhope High seniors Hollon Brock, a catcher, and Brooks Brasfield, an outfielder. Both earned 2nd team slots.