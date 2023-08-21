G.S. Sunset Series begins on Sept. 7

The City of Gulf Shores Sunset Series begins Sept. 7 with the New Orleans based Flowtribe taking the stage at Town Green at Gulf Shores Public Beach. The free conserts are from 6-8 p.m. and consist of live music overlooking beautiful white-sand beaches at sunset.

Food trucks will be set up for those wishing to purchase food, and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will sell beverages for all ages to enjoy. More info: 251-968-1171 or gulfshoresal.gov/specialevents.

Sept. 7 – Flow Tribe

Straight out of New Orleans, Flow Tribe comes at you with the delicacy of a sledgehammer. They create “backbone cracking music,” a soul-shaking mixture of styles and sounds guaranteed to drive you wild. These six seasoned performers have shared the stage with the likes of Trombone Shorty, Juvenile, and Bill Summers, to name a few. A relentlessly touring band, Flow Tribe has been described as “bizarrely irresistible.”

Sept. 14 – Powell Brothers

For the past seven years, the Powell Brothers have performed 150 shows across 25 states annually on average. The group loves to play live and enjoys life on the road. They have become synonymous with sports. From pregame concerts for the Houston Astros, Chicago White Sox, Dallas Cowboys, NHL Draft, LSU Tigers, Las Vegas Bowl, and more to singing our National Anthem at ballparks and stadiums across the country, they love to combine their passions for music and sports.

Sept. 21 – Devon Worley

The Devon Worley Band plays rousing live gigs at country music fests across the U.S., across the pond in the U.K., fans inside packed rock clubs stomp their approval for an incendiary set that combusts with memorable original songs written by the alluring lead vocalist, her three band mates and occasionally the Minnesota-based singer’s mother and band manager.

Sept. 28 -FBISF Showcase

The Songwriters Showcase serves as a preview to the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival. The night will kick off with Sugarcane Jane and will be followed by Evan Stevens & Mike Loudermilk.