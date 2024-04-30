GSP Celebrates New Cabins At Lake Shelby, Romar Beach Access Opening

Government officials, civic leaders and State Parks personnel recently gathered for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to officially open the new Lakeside Cabins at Gulf State Park. The event marked the end of a major renovation project after Hurricane Sally severely damaged the cabins in September 2020. At a cost of $8.8 million, the project replaced 17 damaged structures with 20 modern lakeside cabins. All 20 cabins have direct access to Lake Shelby and are equipped with modern furniture, kitchen appliances, laundry rooms, screened patios and will accommodate up to eight overnight guests. “We’re committed to creating a first-class guest experience at every state park, and these gorgeous cabins definitely deliver on that promise,’’ said Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship. The new Lakeside Cabins increase Gulf State Park’s lakeside lodging inventory to a total of 30 cabins. “It’s wonderful to have such fantastic partners who make our area better by improving and expanding offerings for those visiting from near and far,” said Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft.

In addition, officials celebrated the recent re-opening of Gulf State Park’s Romar Beach access, a project which featured construction of a permanent restroom, a beach boardwalk, outdoor showers, an expanded paved parking lot and the addition of electric vehicle charging stations. The $700,000 project was funded by state bonds and expands beach access for GSP guests and area residents. Romar Beach access is 6.6 miles east of Hwy. 59 and 1.3 miles west of Hwy. 161. “We’ve already heard from so many Orange Beach residents who are thankful for the re-opening and all of the new amenities there,” Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said.