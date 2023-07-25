GSPD arrest man for firing shots near Meyer Park

On July 16, 2023 at around 10L245 a.m., Gulf Shores Police responded to multiple reports of shots being fired in the 400 block of East 21st Ave. and, thanks to information provided by witnesses, were able to quickly locate and detain Christopher Andrews, 33, of Foley, who was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, discharging a firearm in city limits, and public intoxication. The suspect, who has been released on bail, was reportedly under the influence of of drugs and was hallucinating when he began shooting at imaginary people. Andrews fired shots that hit a fence, tree and kayak. Anyone with more info regarding this incident, is asked to contact GSPD at 251-968-2431.