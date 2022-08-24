Gulf Coast Athletic Club meets Aug. 29 at Craft Farms

Gulf Shores High School football coach Mark Hudspeth will speak to Gulf Coast Athletic Club members and guests during the club’s first of nine scheduled meetings this season at Craft Farms clubhouse in Gulf Shores on Aug. 29. Social time starts at 6 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. The agenda incldues team reports, Dec McClelland’s infamous “crying towel” presentation, and the keynote speaker. Meetings, casual in nature, with most attendees wearing their team colors.

Other meeting dates are Sept. 12 & 26, Oct. 10 & 24, Nov. 7 & 11 and Jan. 30. This season’s guest speakers also include Charlie Hussey, Scott Myers, Jackie Sherrill, Paul Rhodes, Bill Clark, Jason Campbell, Philip Rivers and Cole Cubelic.

Club membership is $275, which includes dinner. Non-members may attend meetings for $45. For more info, contact George Autrey (autregn@yahoo.com) or Taylor Means (Taylor.Means @gmail.com) or visit gcathleticclub.com.