Gulf Shores honors Miss Alabama by proclaiming Aug. 2 Lauren Bradford Day

Gulf Shores City Council honored native daughter Lauren Bradford with a proclamation declaring Aug. 2, 2021 Lauren Bradford Day in honor of her being named Miss Alabama on June 12 at the historic Alabama Theatre in Birmingham. A graduate of Gulf Shores High School and then Auburn, Bradford is currently studying for a masters degree in finance at Vanderbilt. Competing as Miss Jefferson County, Bradford topped 38 other talented contestants. As Miss Alabama, she will make public appearances, do charity work, and speak to community and student groups. She will also represent her state at the 100th Miss America competition this December at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. She performed a violin solo to “My Heart Will Go On” from the 1997 movie Titanic during the talent program. She’s been playing the instrument since she was six, and was first chair of the Eastern Shore Symphony Orchestra and first violinist of the Baldwin County Youth Orchestra while at GSHS. She won the Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen competition in 2017. She also played violin during the talent portion of that competition (“Orange Blossom Special”). She was also recipient of the Community Service Award at the 2017 Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen Pageant for her work with her UNPLUG platform. Bradford graduated from Gulf Shores ranked first in her class with a 4.35 weighted GPA and a 34 ACT score, earning straight A’s while taking advanced placement classes. At GSHS, she was an officer in the National Honor Society and was awarded Highest GPA and Most Distinguished Cadet in the school’s NJROTC program. Bradford was also founder and president of Alpha & Omega faith based Club and was president of The Health Science Club.