Jessamine Ave. extends to Heritage Park

Foley City Council voted to provide $125,000 to extend East Jessamine Ave. east from North Cypress Street to Heritage Park at the intersection of North Chicago Street.

Darrell Russell, Foley public works director, said the initial funding will allow the city to complete the one-block road in gravel and install drainage.

Mayor Ralph Hellmich said upcoming plans for the project also include sidewalks and other features extending from Heritage Park to City Hall.

“It will have drainage, curbing, parking, sidewalks and lighting,” Hellmich said. “It will also extend the sidewalk, eventually crossing Cypress Street.”

He said the design of the project is intended to match downtown improvement work done by Foley Main Street.