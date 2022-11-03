Mary’s Shelter Thrift Now Open

Mary’s Shelter Gulf Coast Thrift shop has recently opened featuring clothing, furniture, holiday decorations and much more. The shop is open Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations are accepted Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is located at 25289 State Street, Elberta, AL. Pictured are Thrift Shop Manager Leslie Chandler and Volunteer Assistant Manager JoEllen Karazim showing off one of the items from the Boutique Department.