Orange Beach Garden Club Yards Of The Month

Mary Kate Dumont, 26299 Carondelette Dr., is shown receiving the residential yard of the month sign from Orange Beach Garden Club member Debbie Black. Congratulations for creating a beautiful yard! Jonathan Carroll, Facility Manager for The Palms, 26266 Perdido Beach Blvd., is shown receiving the commercial yard of the month sigh from Orange Beach Garden Club member Becky Zerby. Congratulations for maintaining a beautiful property!