Pirates of Lost Treasure Children’s Secret Santa sponsors

The Pirates of Lost Treasure, the Perdido Key based Mardi Gras krewe, will continue its 20 plus year tradition of raising money for its Secret Santa program to provide a Merry Christmas to needy families. Every December, members of the Pirates of Lost Treasure take the parent shopping and spend $100 on each child. Sometimes these are the only gifts these children receive and they often ask for things like shoes and coats. The Pirates usually help around 100 children each year.

Recipients are mostly referred to the program by churches and schools. Pirates also help kids have a Christmas from word of mouth referrals.

For more info, email perdidosecretsanta@gmail. com or call (850) 748-3222, or mail donations to PLT/Secret Santa, 10447 Sorrento Road Suite 101, PMB 76, Pensacola FL 32507.