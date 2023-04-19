Ritchie speaks at May 4 at Chamber Prayer Breakfast

The Annual Central Baldwin Chamber of Commerce Prayer Breakfast will be held at the Baldwin County Coliseum located at 19477 Fairground Rd. in Robertsdale on Thursday, May 4. Breakfast is served at 6:30 a.m., and the program begins at 7 a.m. The guest speaker will be Evangelist Daniel Ritchie (pictured), auithor of My Afliction For His Glory and Endure. Tickets are $27 each and on sale now at the Chamber office or by calling 251.947.2626 or emailing bbutler@centralbaldwin.

com.