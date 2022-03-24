Safe boating classes in O.B. March 26 & April 9

The Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct safe boating classes on March 26 and April 9 in Orange Beach. This class meets the educational requirement needed to obtain a boating license in Alabama and other states. Course includes boat handling, trailer and ramp safety, navigation “rules of the road,” aids to navigation, safety equipment, preparing for emergencies, boating laws and regulations, line handling, and fun with knots. Families are encouraged to attend. Register at malinmo@yahoo.com or call 251-284-1461. Course information listed at cgaux