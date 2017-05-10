Lucy Buffett’s Cucumber Margarita

This is one of the most refreshing drinks we have ever concocted. Don’t be afraid to substitute other ingredients for the cucumber and create your own custom margarita.

Ingredients

Kosher salt, for rimming the glass (optional)

1 cucumber, cut into thick slices

1 lime, cut into wedges

Splash of simple syrup (see below)

1½ ounces high-quality tequila

2 ounces sour mix

Instructions

Salt the rim of the glass, if desired.

Combine 4 cucumber slices, 2 lime wedges, & simple syrup in a metal cocktail shaker.

Muddle gently, avoiding the lime rinds, which can add a bitter taste.

Add a small scoop of ice to the shaker. Add the tequila and sour mix. Pour back and forth between the shaker and a large mixing glass a few times.

Pour the margarita into the salted (if using) serving glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Simple Syrup – Ingredients

½ cup sugar & ½ cup water

Instructions

Combine the sugar and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature. Once cool, pour the syrup into a storage container. It will keep, refrigerated, for a long time. You can make larger quantities—simply use equal parts water and sugar.