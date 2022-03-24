17th Wales West RV Resort Cottontail Express continues through April 16

The Wales West RV Resort and Light Railway 17th Annual Cottontail Express will run every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. through April 16. Guests can ride Dame Ann, an authentic steam locomotive, to the Bunny Hutch, visit the Easter Bnny, and enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt and craft. Refreshments, Miniature Train Rides and Bounce House are included. Enjoy the Potato Cannon for a slight fee, a cafe with meals to eat on the patio, Gift Shop for Easter gifts, and our renovated concession stand with WW’s traditional kettle corn. Tickets are $20 per person, (2 and under free), and must be ordered online at waleswest.com and picked up at Railroad. Wales West is located at 13670 Smiley St. in Silverhill. Info: 888-569-5337 or waleswest.com.