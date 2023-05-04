19th Annual Gulf Coast Balloon Fest is May 4-6 at OWA

The 19th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival, scheduled May 4-6 at OWA in Foley, includes a solid music line-up led by the Red Clay Strays (see sidebar), in addition to arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities, hot air balloon tether rides and glows. The event is free. Hot air balloons are extremely weather-dependent and flight/glow times may be delayed. A free off-site shuttle location will be available at Liberty Church (110 Riviera Blvd.). The shuttle will run from 2 – 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. More info: gulfcoastballoonfestival.com. More than 40 hot air balloons will light up the green space at OWA and soar through the skies in the heart of Foley. Balloons fly at dawn and dusk ,weather permitting.