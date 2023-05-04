Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival Schedule

Thursday, May 4

5:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Festival open to the public

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Funky Lampshades (Below)

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Doctor Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster

7:30 pm – Balloon Glow (weather permitting)

Friday, May 5

11:00 am – 10:00 pm – Festival open to the public

11:00 am – 2:00 pm – Zoo snimals Meet & Greet Tent

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm – Interactive Hot Air Balloon Display

2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Balloon Pilots at Meet & Greet Tent

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm – Grits & Greens (Above)

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Ryan Dyer Band

7:30 pm – Tethered Rides and Balloon Glow

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm – D Play

Saturday, May 6

11:00 am – 10:00 pm – Festival open to the public

11:00 am – 2:00 pm – Zoo Animal at Meet & Greet Tent

11:30 am – 12:00 pm – Anthem by Coastal Voices of Praise

12:00 pm – 12:30 pm – PCI Pow Wow Club Tribal Performance

1:00 pm – 2:30 pm – Jacob Brock

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm – Interactive Hot Air Balloon Display

2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Balloon Pilots at Meet & Greet Tent

2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Bangarang Peter

4:30 pm – 6:30 pm – Ben Loftin & The Family

7:30 pm – Tethered Rides and Balloon Glow

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm – The Red Clay Strays