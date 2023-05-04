Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival Schedule
Thursday, May 4
5:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Festival open to the public
5:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Funky Lampshades (Below)
7:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Doctor Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster
7:30 pm – Balloon Glow (weather permitting)
Friday, May 5
11:00 am – 10:00 pm – Festival open to the public
11:00 am – 2:00 pm – Zoo snimals Meet & Greet Tent
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm – Interactive Hot Air Balloon Display
2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Balloon Pilots at Meet & Greet Tent
4:00 pm – 6:00 pm – Grits & Greens (Above)
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Ryan Dyer Band
7:30 pm – Tethered Rides and Balloon Glow
8:00 pm – 10:00 pm – D Play
Saturday, May 6
11:00 am – 10:00 pm – Festival open to the public
11:00 am – 2:00 pm – Zoo Animal at Meet & Greet Tent
11:30 am – 12:00 pm – Anthem by Coastal Voices of Praise
12:00 pm – 12:30 pm – PCI Pow Wow Club Tribal Performance
1:00 pm – 2:30 pm – Jacob Brock
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm – Interactive Hot Air Balloon Display
2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Balloon Pilots at Meet & Greet Tent
2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Bangarang Peter
4:30 pm – 6:30 pm – Ben Loftin & The Family
7:30 pm – Tethered Rides and Balloon Glow
7:00 pm – 10:00 pm – The Red Clay Strays