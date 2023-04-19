19th Annual Gulf Coast Balloon Fest is May 4-6 at OWA

Hometown heros The Red Clay Strays will be the headliners on May 6 and the highlight of the entertainment line-up for the 19th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival scheduled May 4-6 at OWA in Foley. In addition to a solid music line-up, the fest will feature arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities, hot air balloon tether rides and glows. The event is free. Hot air balloons are extremely weather-dependent and flight/glow times may be delayed. Balloons are only visible at dusk and dawn, weather permitting.

An off-site shuttle location will be available at Liberty Church. Park off-site and ride the shuttle for free to beat the traffic! The shuttle will run from 2 p.m. – 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more info, visit gulfcoastballoonfestival.com.

Guests will enjoy the expansive amenities of OWA, including various restaurants, unique retail shopping choices, a variety of entertainment attractions.

More than 40 hot air balloons will light up the green space at OWA and soar through the skies in the heart of Foley. Balloons fly at dawn and dusk each day, wind and weather permitting