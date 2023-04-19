51st Foley Art Center Art in the Park is May 13-14

3rd grader Madelyn Gabriel’s fish art will be on posters, T-shirts

For the 51st time, the Foley Art Center will host a Mother’s Day Weekend fest downtown in scenic Heritage Park. Art in the Park dates are May 13-14, and Heritage Park is located at the intersection of Highways 59 and 98. Fest hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Art in the Park is a competitive juried fine arts show with around 60 artists showcasing unique, hand crafted cultural experiences and shopping opportunities. For more info, visit foleyartcenter.com or call 251-943-4381.

This is a free outdoor event in an evolving vibrant setting. Bring your mother, or someone else’s mother, and stroll through the picturesque park as you discover one of a kind creations in pen & ink, oil, watercolor, pottery, stained glass, wood, porcelain, fused glass, hand woven textiles, jewelry and children’s clothing. Hands-on children’s attractions include face painting. Another fest highlight is the local children’s art exhibit featuring work from students from elementary to high school, including this year’s poster contest winner, Madelyn Gabriel. There are many who come to the festival just to see this artwork every year.

Since 1966, the Foley Art Center has served the Gulf Coast with cultural enrichment programs in local schools, grants to art teachers, and children/adult art class sponsorships. From the dreams of fifteen local citizens, FAC has become a vital force in the cultural development of Baldwin County.

Pictured: Madelyn Gabriel was a second grader when she drew the beautiful big colorful fish that was chosen for the 2023 Art in the Park poster and T-shirt. Madelyn, now in third grade, was all smiles as she was presented the annual Linda Koniar Emerging Artist Award. The award’s namesake served as chairman of the fest for many years. Mrs. Koniar has a focused goal of supporting local children and their desire to express themselves through art.

“You can be creative and draw whatever you want,” Madelyn said when asked if she had any advice for any student considering entering the poster contest next year.

Madelyn is pictured above with (l to r) Chloe Salinas, Darrelyn Dunmore, Chloe Crosby and Kelly Crosby.