2-Player Winter Invitational is Dec. 9-10 at GlenLakes

Foley’s GlenLakes Golf Club will host its annual Winter 2-Player Invitational Dec. 9-10. The entry fee is $120 per team and play starts at 8:30 a.m. both days in men’s, women’s and coed divisions. Players must have handicap or verification. Parent-Junior teams and couples teams are eligible. Cart fee is not included. Entry deadline is Dec. 6 and play is limited to 60 teams. For more info, call David Musial, PGA General Manager, GlenLakes Golf Club, 251-955-1220 or email musialgolf@ yahoo.com.