Football analyst Childers speaks in Gulf Shores Nov. 20

Radio college football analyst Chris Childers will speak at the Nov. 20 Gulf Shores Athletic Club meeting at Craft Farms clubhouse in Gulf Shores. Social time starts at 6 p.m. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7 p.m. The meeting agenda includes team reports, Dec McClelland’s infamous crying towel presentation in addition to the keynote speaker. Meetings are casual in nature, with most attendees wearing their team colors. The club raises money to support scholarships and athletic programs at GSHS. Info: 251-223-3622 or visit gcathleticclub.com.