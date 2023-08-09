2024 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest accepting entries

The 2024 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest will begin accepting entries on Tuesday, August 1. This year’s contest is a joint project between the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) and the Alabama Tourism Department. The deadline to enter is October 31, 2023.

The 2024 photo contest will focus on traditional photography techniques and the use of handheld cameras. No cellphone, smartphone, game camera, or drone photography will be chosen as winning photos for nine of the 10 categories. Smartphone and tablet photos will be accepted in the Young Photographers category.

The photo contest is open to state residents and visitors alike, but qualifying photos must have been taken in Alabama in the past two years. Any amateur photographer not employed by ADCNR is encouraged to enter.

A total of 10 photos per person may be entered in the following categories. You may enter all 10 in one category or among several categories.

2023 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest Categories: Alabama State Parks; Birds; Bugs and Butterflies; Cold-blooded Critters; Nature-Based Recreation; Scenic; Shoots and Roots; Sweet Home Alabama; Wildlife; Young Photographers (ages 17 and under). Art teachers are encouraged to incorporate participation in the Young Photographers category into their art instruction this fall.

First, second, third and one honorable mention will be awarded in each category. Winning images will be featured online and in a traveling exhibit at various venues across the state during 2024.

For complete 2024 category descriptions and contest rules, visit outdooralabama.com/photocontest. ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries.

Pictured: An exhibit of the 2023 winning photos is currently on display at the 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center in Spanish Fort, Alabama, until September 1, 2023. To view the complete exhibit schedule, visit outdooralabama.com/photo-exhibit. For info about hosting the 2024 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest Exhibit, please contact Kenny Johnson with ADCNR’s Communications and Marketing Section at kenny.johnson@dcnr.alabama.gov.