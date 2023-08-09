North Carolina artist White creates Shrimp Fest poster

North Carolina based artist W. Keith White has been named the winner of the poster contest for the 50th Annual National Shrimp Festival scheduled Oct. 12-15 at Gulf Shores Public Beach.

In honor of the 50th iteration of the Festival, past contest winning artists were invited to create a piece that best captured the essence of the Shrimp Festival through the years with food, music, and art, all while evoking a classic feel. White’s submission was chosen by a substantial margin among designs from eight different artists.

Born and raised in Shallotte, N.C., White holds a Bachelor’s degree in commercial art with 17 years experience as a graphic designer and editorial cartoonist for weekly North Carolina newspaper The Brunswick Beacon. White had previously won the poster contest for the 41st Annual National Shrimp Festival and has also produced official artwork for the North Carolina Oyster Festival. He will be on hand to sign poster prints and merchandise featuring his artwork at this year’s fest and will also receive a cash prize of $1,500.

The poster, t-shirts, and other merchandise will first be available for purchase at 10 a.m. Oct. 12, coinciding with the Festival’s opening day. A limited number of copies signed and numbered by White will also be available for those who are unable to make the in-person signing.

Shrimp Festival attendees can expect four days filled with food, art and live music. At the heart of the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber hosted event is a

hard-working group of volunteers that have kept this tradition kicking since 1971.

More info: myshrimpfest.com.