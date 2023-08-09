Alabama Coastal Triathlon Sept. 9 at Gulf Place Beach

Triathlon enthusiasts and beachgoers looking to experience coastal Alabama from a different vantage point can register now for the Brett/Robinson Alabama Coastal Triathlon taking off from Gulf Place Public Beach Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Ideal for seasoned triathletes and beginners, participants may choose the Olympic triathlon distance or the Tri-It-On sprint distance – both featuring swims in the Gulf of Mexico and flat, fast bike and run portions.

Registration and packet pick-up will take place at The Hangout Friday, Sept. 8, from 4-6 p.m. and race day from 5:30-6:30 a.m. Bike check-in will take place at the transition area at the Gulf Place greenspace Friday from 4-6 p.m. (highly encouraged) and race day until 6:45 a.m. A poster station for families and fans to cheer on their favorite athletes will be available inside The Hangout on the porch while the post-race party and awards will take place in The Hangout courtyard.

This signature USA Triathlon-sanctioned race is owned and operated by Gulf Shores | Orange Beach Sports & Events, managed by Team Magic Multisports and presented by Brett/Robinson Vacations and is a long-standing tradition along Alabama’s beaches, enhancing and influencing sports tourism.

“Our team at Brett/Robinson is honored to continue our tradition of sponsoring the Alabama Coastal Triathlon,” said Bill Brett, CEO of Brett/Robinson Vacations. “We welcome the families who support them. We hope everyone will stay a few extra days to enjoy the Alabama Gulf Coast which provides the backdrop for this event.”

Learn more and register now at Team-Magic.com. Participants and families can book their rooms with Brett/Robinson Vacations at GSOBsports.com, or call 1-800-745-SAND.