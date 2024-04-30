20th Annual Gulf Coast Balloon Fest May 2-4 in Foley

The 20th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to Foley on May 2-4 for three action-packed days featuring arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, children’s activities, hot air balloon tethered rides and glows, and fabulous live entertainment at the vibrant OWA Parks & Resort.

Performers include Thursday’s headliner, the Tri-City Saviors, followed by Friday’s fantastic bands The Funky Lampshades, Erin Michael Taylor, and Southbound 75, and Saturday’s sensational Ryan Dyer, Hannah Anders, and Drive!Drive!.

The Disc-Connected K9 dog show is back for eight shows throughout the weekend. Tara McMeans (pictured), owner of Design Print Promote, is this year’s fest poster contest winner.

Fest hours are May 2, from 4-9 p.m., and May 3-4 from 11 .m. – 10 p.m. Hot air balloon activities are subject to weather and wind conditions, and flight/glow times may be adjusted or canceled. Balloons are best viewed at dusk and dawn, always weather permitting. For the full schedule of event updates, visit gulfcoastballoonfestival.com/schedule.