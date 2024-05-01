Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival Schedule
Thursday, May 2
4 – 9 pm: Festival open with food, retail, arts & crafts
4:30 – 6 pm: This Side of 49*
4:30 – 8 pm: Free Lawn Games on OWA Island
5 pm: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show
6 pm: Tri-City Saviors
7 pm: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show
7:30 pm: Balloon Glow (weather & wind permitting)
Friday, May 3
11 a.m. – 10 pm: Festival open with food, retail, arts & crafts
11 am – 2 pm: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Meet & Greet
11:30 am: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show
1 – 4 pm: Interactive Balloon Display (weather permitting)
2 – 8 pm: Free Lawn Games on OWA Island
2:30 – 4:30 pm: Hot Air Balloon Pilots Meet & Greet
3 pm: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show
3 – 5 pm: Funky Lampshades *
6:30 pm: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show
5 – 7 pm: Eric Michael Taylor
7:30 – 9 pm: Tethered Rides & Glow (weather permitting)
8 – 10 pm: Southbound 75
Saturday, May 4
11 a.m. – 10 pm: Festival open with food, retail, arts & crafts
11 am – 2:00 pm: Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Meet & Greet
11:30 am: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show
1 – 8 pm: Free Lawn Games on OWA Island
2 – 2:30 pm: Pow Wow Club Performance
3 – 5 pm: Ryan Dyer
3 pm: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show
1 – 4 pm: Interactive Hot Air Balloon Display (weather permitting)
2:30 – 4:30 pm: Hot Air Balloon Pilots Meet & Greet**
5 – 7 pm: Hannah Anders *
6:30 pm: Disc-Connected K9 Frisbee Dog Show
7:30 – 9 pm: Tethered Rides & Balloon Glow (weather permitting)
7 – 9:30 pm: Drive!Drive!