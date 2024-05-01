Optimist Club of Perdido Bay Honors Law Enforcement Officers

For more than 30 years the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay has been honoring members of the law enforcement community with a special Law Day. This year’s top law enforcement officers are Senior Trooper Alec Peek, Alabama State Troopers, Sgt. Shane Leiser and Sgt. Craig Sawyer, Fairhope Police Department. Citizen of the Year is Krista Thronson, a volunteer at AltaPointe Health in the mental health department. Other nominees for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year are Trooper Steve Wilson, Alabama State Troopers; Trooper Nick Thompson, Alabama State Troopers; Deputy Kristopher Horn, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office; Corporal Dakota Parker, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Ryan Delmore, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office; Corporal Richard Gingras, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office; Officer John Erdlitz, Daphne Police Department; Sgt. Shane Leiser, Fairhope Police Department; Sgt. Craig Sawyer, Fairhope Police Department; Sgt. Mitch Nelson, Foley Police Department and Bob Fennell, Foley Police Department.

Scholarships of $1,000 were also given to children, step-children or grand children of police officers. They are John Davis who will attend Belhaven University; Analise Godwin, Troy University; Peyton Loftis, Coastal Community College; Kailey Money, University of Alabama current student; Gavin Rehorn, Stillman College; Lauren Robinson, Auburn University; Courtland Scott, Coastal Community College; Landen Walker, University of Montevallo and Aliyah Williams, Troy University. In addition, two Baldwin County students received scholarships to the University of South Alabama, given in partnership with the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay and the university. They are Jacob Alford and Shelby Stewart.