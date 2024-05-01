Vietnam Vets Memorial replica & exhibit stops in Robertsdale May 9-12

The Wall That Heals exhibit, which includes a three- quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. along with a mobile Education Center, will be at the Baldwin County Colisueum in Robertsdale from May 9 until May 12 (at 2 p.m.). Open to the public 24 hours aday, the exhibition is free and all ages are welcome.

This is the 29th season of The Wall That Heals and it will be on display in 31 communities during the year.

gin. Since its dedication, The Wall That Heals has been displayed in nearly 700 communities throughout the nation.

The replica is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. Visitors have the opportunity to do name rubbings of individual service member’s names on The Wall. In addition, the 53-foot trailer that carries The Wall transforms to become a mobile Education Center featuring a timeline of the war and a collection of items that have been left at The Wall. Visitors experience

The Wall rising above them as they walk towards the apex, a key feature of the design of The Wall in D.C. The replica is constructed of Avonite, a synthetic granite, and its 140 numbered panels are supported by an aluminum frame. Machine engraving of the more than 58,000 names along with modern LED lighting provide readability of The Wall day and night.