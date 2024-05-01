Foley’s Eckman earns Environmental Stewardship Award

Angie Eckman, Foley environmental manager, is the recipient of the 2024 Baldwin County Environmental Stewardship Award for top government employee. The Baldwin County Commission presented 11 awards recognizing citizens, businesses and agencies that illustrate sound environmental principles in their day-to-day operations in the hope that all citizens may learn from the examples set forth by their neighbors;

As an Alabama Water Watch monitor and trainer, Eckman actively contributes to the protection and monitoring of local waterways and enpowers others to become proficient in water quality monitoring. She oversees inventory and storage of water testing chemicals for the entire county.

Eckman said groups such as the Wolf Bay Watershed Watch work to preserve local streams and the environment and citizen involvement is one reason for the success of projects such as the water monitoring program.

“We have a good group of people working in Wolf Bay and we’d like to get more people involved in some other areas,” she said.