Haven adoption event is May 11 at JHS Bookstore

The JHS Bookstore in Foley and owner John Soderberg will host a Haven dog adoption event on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Haven’s dogs at the event will walk a red carpet to be introduced to possible “furever” friends.

Free refreshments, door prizes, and activities for kids will be included. The JHS bookstore is located at 14965A Hwy. 59.

The event is in honor of Dr. Diane Camilleri, a veterinarian, and Mr. Soderberg’s wife. John Soderberg established the Dr. Diane Camilleri Rescue Fund for The Haven in her honor.

“It’s something that I’m doing to commemorate my late wife, and her devotion to animals,” he said.

The bookstore, which includes books, collectibles and many other interesting things, will be open during the event. More info: HavenForAnimals.org.

Pictured: John Soderberg; Stephanie Calhoun, president of the Haven board.