Three’s Company Roper Romp fun May 19 at The Wharf

“Everyone loves a little nostalgia – and what better way to travel down memory lane than to join a few of your closest new friends at a Roper Romp,’’ states Bernadette Doles in an email announcing the Mrs. Roper Romp/Bar Crawl at The Wharf in Orange Beach on Sunday, May 19 from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. All festivities are free, but Doles is asking participants to register at eventbrite.com so she will know how many Helens will join her.

The itinerary starts with brunch and cocktails at Ginny Lane Bar & Grill, continues west to YoHo Rum Tacos and a short walk west on Wharf Blvd. to the SanBar and the Sandshaker. The Sandshaker will have live music out at the Marina Stage beginning at 2 p.m. Head across the street to Island Time Daiquiris for a bushwacker or New Orleans style daquiri or next door to Pour Smart for a specialty tap beer, cocktail or glass of wine. Stay even longer and visit some of the other Wharf bars and eateries – Dicks Last Resort, Red or White Wine & Gourmet, Kentucky Mist Distillery and 8 Real Speakeasy.

The first Roper Romp was held in New Orleans (of course), 10 years ago in honor of Mrs. Helen Roper, a character on the 1970s TV show, “Three’s Company.” Mrs. Roper was the wisecracking, caftan-wearing, love-deprived wife of landlord Stanley Roper.

The 50 NOLA rompers termed their pub crawl the Southern Decadence Parade. It is now, just a decade later, a worldwide phenomenon that continues to grow. As proof, cruise lines are booking Roper Romps at Sea.

Not that there will be an inspection, and fans love all of the characters in the show. But this is a Mrs. Roper romp, and that means you need to dress accordingly. Scour local thrift shops or go online and search for caftans. And don’t forget your curly red wig.

Pictured: Bernadette Doles and friends at a recent Roper Romp in downtown Mobile.