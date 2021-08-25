BaxStrong Golf Tourney/Birthday Bash Sept. 25 at Soldier’s Creek

Registration is now open for the inaugural BaxStrong Golf Tournament at the Preserve at Soldier’s Creek Golf Course in Elberta on Sept. 25 at 8 a.m. Teams can register at events.golfstatus.com.

The tourney is part of the Baxter’s Birthday Bash fundraiser to raise funds for children fighting cancer and BaxStrong Fighter Flights that help residents in Baldwin, Mobile, and surrounding counties with travel for medical needs.

Baxter’s Birthday Bash starts at 11 a.m. and includes live music, a silent auction, food, a bounce house, a water slide, face painting, arts & crafts, family golf competitions and raffles.

For more event or sponsor info, call Brook Duddy at 251-597-8211 or visit baxstrong.com

“We are so excited to celebrate Baxter’s Birthday with the entire community and watch Baxter’s legacy grow,’’ said Duddy.

Baxter Lee Duddy, age 8, passed away in August of 2019 after bravely battling brain cancer for more than four years. Baxter was fearless and always had a big smile on his face. He loved swimming, playing hide & seek, cooking, baking, watching You Tube kids and shopping. He loved other kids, especially babies and never missed a chance to hold, kiss, or tickle them.

Baxter was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 4, and endured three major brain and spine surgeries, 102 radiation treatments and more than 28 chemo sessions. He fought hard bouncing back each time, but his little body just couldn’t handle it anymore.

The Sept. 25 fundraiser is an opportunity for families to enjoy a great day of golf, camaraderie, prizes, and lots of laughter and fun in support of the BaxStrong Foundation, which raises funds and promotes initiatives to serve the people who need them most. The foundation sends Baxter’s Smile Boxes filled with goodies and encouragement to children fighting cancer in the United States and funds BaxStrong Fighter Flights so families can spend less time traveling to and from treatment facility and more time together.