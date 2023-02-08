22nd Annual Chili For Charity is Feb. 25 in Fairhope

The 22nd Annual Ecumenical Ministries Chili for Charity will be held in downtown Fairhope at the Halstead Amphitheater on Feb. 25 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Tickets ($12.50 in advance and $15 at the gate for adults and free for children 12 and under) include all-you-can-eat chili from more than 20 participating teams. There will also be homemade baked goods, sodas and hot dogs for sale.

Blind Dog Mike will provide music. Other attractions include inflatables, a mechanical bull, balloon creations, face painting, games and animals ambassadors from the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. For event or sponsosr info, call 251-928-3430 or 251-943-3445.