Free Community FitFair Feb. 10 at Gulf Shores Bodenhamer Center

The 9th Annual Gulf Shores Community FitFair will be held on Friday, Feb. 10 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bodenhamer Recreation Center. The free event will feature the area’s top health and wellness professionals.

Attendees can participate in wellness screenings, donate blood, enjoy free food, win door prizes, view exhibits and speak directly with health professionals to learn more about how to improve their overall well-being. Free aerobic classes will be held in the gym throughout the event.

Anybody donating blood during the FitFair will receive a $25 e-gift card. The Bloodmobile will be on site from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. One donation can save up to three lives. For more info, call 251-968-1420, email recreationinformation@gulfshoresal.gov or visit gulfshoresal.gov