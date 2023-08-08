26 year-old man drowns swimming in Perdido Pass

At approximately 6 p.m. on August 5, Orange Beach Fire/Rescue, Surf Rescue, Police and ALEA responded to a swimmer in distress call near Perdido Pass and were met by bystanders who advised that an approximately 26 year old male disappeared in the Perdido Pass current. Prior to calling 911 a bystander attempted a rescue but was unsuccessful and returned to shore safely. Responders searched the waters utilizing vessels with side scan sonar, personal watercraft, and divers, while lifeguards conducted grid searches from shore. The search was called off at dark, and reconvened at daybreak the following morning. At around 8:30 a.m., a body was located inside of Perdido Pass that is believed to be the missing swimmer. “Please keep the family in your prayers,’’ Orange Beach posted on FB.

